Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Grows By 71.6%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 71.6% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 327.2% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDP opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.28.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

