Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,700 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the October 14th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Shares of RGPCF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26. Ratch Group Public has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.89.
Ratch Group Public Company Profile
