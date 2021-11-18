Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ratch Group Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:RGPCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 804,700 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the October 14th total of 470,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of RGPCF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26. Ratch Group Public has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $1.89.

Ratch Group Public Company Profile

Ratch Group Public Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity in Thailand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Electricity Generating, Renewable Energy, and International Power Projects segments. The company generates electricity through natural gas, coal, and fuel oil, as well as solar power, wind power, and biomass renewable projects.

