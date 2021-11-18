Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Progyny has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,474,071 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
