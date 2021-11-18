Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $62.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. Progyny has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $5,041,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,474,071 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

