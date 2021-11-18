Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,351 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after purchasing an additional 366,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,109,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,542,000 after purchasing an additional 682,522 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,582,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,491,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,730,000 after purchasing an additional 866,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $317.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $251.38 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

