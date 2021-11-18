Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 27,903 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,903 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

