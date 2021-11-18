Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 33,267 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of HollyFrontier worth $5,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.11.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

