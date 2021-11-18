Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $235.86 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $175.07 and a one year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

