Man Group plc Reduces Stock Position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Man Group plc decreased its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,998 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in APi Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,778,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in APi Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,975,000 after purchasing an additional 706,440 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,996,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,386,000 after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APG opened at $24.70 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

