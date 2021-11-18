Gulden Price Tops $0.0183 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. Gulden has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $519,094.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.52 or 0.00366115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 555,608,849 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

