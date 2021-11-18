The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $15.40 Per Share

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $15.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.61. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Raymond James raised their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.96.

NYSE:HD opened at $394.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $399.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 4.4% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 93,979 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

