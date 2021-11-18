NULS (NULS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.22 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $50.22 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00067728 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00070189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00088486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,080.84 or 1.00362671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,142.69 or 0.07037332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.