Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lilium GmbH’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lilium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lilium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:LILM opened at $9.17 on Thursday. Lilium has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $15.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter valued at $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

