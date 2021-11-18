SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,455 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 67,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $58.09 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.65.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, insider Matt Mills sold 11,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $495,231.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,208,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $72,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

