Zacks: Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. SFL posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 118,662 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

