Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $61,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 31,946 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 103,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 39,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,921,000 after buying an additional 230,782 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 30,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 60.82%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.