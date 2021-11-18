Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $280,620.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CSWI stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.81.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

