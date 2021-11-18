Insider Selling: CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Sells $280,620.00 in Stock

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
CSWI stock opened at $142.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.15. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.81.
CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,224,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 61,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,615,000 after buying an additional 52,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,798,000 after buying an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 947,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 61,573 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 765,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About CSW Industrials
CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.
