Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock Position Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,832,600 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.32% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $60,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 30,022 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.