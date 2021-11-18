19,198 Shares in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Savara by 61.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Savara alerts:

In other Savara news, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 39,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $50,626.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVRA stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Savara Inc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Savara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.