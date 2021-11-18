Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 57,472 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,472 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Verisk Analytics worth $67,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,863,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,964,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,233,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $224.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.87.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

