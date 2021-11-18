Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,739,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Parsons were worth $68,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $112,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the second quarter worth $114,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 252.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

NYSE:PSN opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.00 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.