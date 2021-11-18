Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,324 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,324 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $65,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19,517.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $215.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.89 and a 200 day moving average of $200.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.41 and a 1 year high of $217.90.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

