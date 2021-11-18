Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.05%.

REG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

