Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.600-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.330 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.47. Perdoceo Education has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

