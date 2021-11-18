Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 326,500 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the October 14th total of 185,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of MSB opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.04. Mesabi Trust has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $39.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.92.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 248.16% and a net margin of 93.93%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.37%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 61,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.