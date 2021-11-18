First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 356,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,053,000 after acquiring an additional 95,210 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 129,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,614,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $36.67 on Thursday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50.

