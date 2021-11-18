International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.65.

IFF stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.25, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.86. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

