Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $912,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

