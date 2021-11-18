Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

