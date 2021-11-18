Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 53,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 72.9% during the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 6,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $115.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,401 shares of company stock worth $34,195,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

