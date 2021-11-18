12,800 Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNDI opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

