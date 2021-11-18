Walleye Trading LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.
DCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
