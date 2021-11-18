Invesco Ltd. Has $37.73 Million Stock Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $37,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

