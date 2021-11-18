Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 273,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $38,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.61 and a 52 week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

