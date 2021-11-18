Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the October 14th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,341.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STAEF opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Stanley Electric has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.89.

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

