New York City REIT, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York City REIT in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYC stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.30. New York City REIT has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 1,266.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 285,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the second quarter worth about $906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York City REIT during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.