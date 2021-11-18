FY2023 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Cut by Analyst

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roivant Sciences in a report released on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.58). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

