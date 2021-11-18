Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 81.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coffee by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coffee by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coffee by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

