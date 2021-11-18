Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Rises By 81.4%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the October 14th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Coffee stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.12. Coffee has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.48.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%.
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.
