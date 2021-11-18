Invesco Ltd. Buys 106,039 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $39,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 16,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.08 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

