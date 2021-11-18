Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,041,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,696,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

A number of research firms have commented on LEV. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

