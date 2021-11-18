Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,041,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,696,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The Lion Electric Company has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $35.25.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
