Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,076,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after purchasing an additional 217,931 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after buying an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SUPN stock opened at $33.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.29 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.