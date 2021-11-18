Invesco Ltd. Sells 41,619 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,619 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of FTI Consulting worth $40,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE:FCN opened at $149.96 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $149.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.