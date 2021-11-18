Quantum Resistant Ledger 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $84,473.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $21.08 million and $84,473.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,326,029 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

