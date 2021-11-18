Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.78% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $41,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $186.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.93. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $90.62 and a 12-month high of $188.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

