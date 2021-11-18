Invesco Ltd. Has $42.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 488,563 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $42,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,689,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,737,000 after purchasing an additional 261,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,729 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $240,290,000 after purchasing an additional 196,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,100,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $182,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 46.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -27.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.42.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

