Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 16,786 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 88,347.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 2.41.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Several brokerages have commented on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

