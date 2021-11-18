Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys Shares of 43,084 MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MicroVision by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MicroVision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.