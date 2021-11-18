Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 55,829.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,399 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Domtar were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $119,135,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $77,861,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 1,888.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 690,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,958,000 after buying an additional 655,910 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $34,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE UFS opened at $53.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

