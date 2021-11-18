Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 110,169.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.57. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total value of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

