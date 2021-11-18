Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 22,422 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 106,771.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,422 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after purchasing an additional 616,196 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,471,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,512,000 after buying an additional 403,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at $276,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,961 shares of company stock worth $147,185. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

NYSE:WWW opened at $34.07 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

