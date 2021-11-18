Millennium Management LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 296,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRY. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CryoLife by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CryoLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth $589,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 71.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $69,612.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

